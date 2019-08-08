header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Fortnite

08 Aug 2019

Fortnite: How to complete the Shootout at Sundown Challenge List in Season 10

Fortnite: How to complete the Shootout at Sundown Challenge List in Season 10

This the third set of missions that Epic Games has added so far to the brand new season.

Jump To
link decal

How do I complete each mission?

How do I complete each mission?

Deal Damage to Descending Supply Drops

Pick Up an Item of Each Rarity

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy