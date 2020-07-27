Fortnite Higher Ground event: Diplo LIVE at the Party Royale Main Stage, Start Date, Cosmetics & More

Fortnite players are in for an absolute treat, with Epic Games randomly announcing a new Party Royale live event!

Here's everything you need to know about Diplo's live event, including the start time and leaked cosmetics!

Diplo Presents: Higher Ground

Diplo is making his return for a final show in his Party Royale summer residency.

ONE FOR THE DIARY: The event is coming up very soon!

When you arrive at the Main Stage for the LIVE performance, you'll be greeted with deep house and trance-inducing beats!

Start Date

Rise up on 31 July at 2 pm ET (at Party Royale’s Main Stage) to catch the full show!

INTERACTIVE: We're expecting the design to do some pretty funky stuff!

It goes on for 30 minutes, and you will be able to catch a full rebroadcast of Diplo’s performance on Monday 3 August at 9 pm ET at the Main Stage if you miss it!

Cosmetics

This interactive Afterparty Wrap will given to all players in Fortnite for free, as long as they join in anytime from 8 pm ET on Thursday 30 July to 8 pm ET on Saturday 1 August.

COMING SOON: These cosmetics release on 30 July!

We also got the news from Hypex that we will be getting some brand new cosmetics!

And as ever, other Twitter users were fast to chime in to the conversation, but this time bringing more good news!

ADDING TO THE FUN: These cosmetics will also be available in the in-game shop

We will be back with more information on the upcoming event when it comes out! Stay tuned.

