Fortnite Groot Challenges: How To Plant A Seed On A Heart-Shaped Island

0share Season 4 is well underway and players all over the world are jumping

Season 4 is well underway and players all over the world are jumping in!

All of the Marvel-themed skins have variants that players will be able to unlock through challenges.

Groot’s recently became available.

Here’s how to complete it!

Awakening

The awakening portion of the battle pass skins allows players to unlock certain cosmetic items for each skin.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Two XP Coins Locations

Cosmetics such as Baby Groot or a new style of Storm are some examples.

This is the second iteration of Groot’s awakening challenges, and the reward for this one is insane!

Reward

Before we get into the guide, if you complete this challenge you will unlock the Rocket Racoon backbling!

AWESOME – Best friends for life!

Challenge

Now onto the challenge itself.

You will need to head to the most western portion of the map, just off the shore from Sweaty Sands is a small collection of islands.

There you will be able to plant the seed which will complete the challenge!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All Leaked Mythic Weapons/Abilities