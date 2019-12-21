Fortnite Glacial Legends Bundle: Price, Release Date, Skins & More!

Epic Games recently implemented its Winterfest 2019 challenges, which is chalked full of new and unique holiday items that are easily obtainable for players.

Most Fortnite fans know that Christmas is one of the best times of the year to play Fortnite, from the new holiday cosmetics to the holiday-themed weapons, there is something for everyone.

Along with the individual skins that will be coming to the Fortnite item shop very soon, there is also usually a skin bundle available for purchase around this time of the year.

The newest bundle that will be coming to the Fortnite store soon is once again a frozen skin bundle, titled Glacial Legends this new cosmetic pack will be for purchase soon and we’ll go through all the details you may need to know about it!

Price

Nothing has been leaked or made official about the Glacial Legends pack, however going off of past bundles we can get a sense of the price we will be paying for these three skins.

Just a reminder that since this is a cosmetic bundle that it will not be available for purchase in the regular Fortnite item shop. Instead, it can only be obtained in the limited time deals section of the item shop.

Going off assumptions we can expect this bundle to be priced anywhere from $15-$25 (£10-£20), which is not that expensive for the number of skins you will receive.

Release Date

CHRISTMAS CRACKER: Expect Glacial Legends to arrive on December 23rd

According to one of the most famous Fortnite data miners @HYPEX, the release date for the Glacial Legends is going to be December 23rd.

This will be great timing for many players as with the holiday season right around the corner, they may not be able to purchase it days before the release date.

