Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Galactus: Release Date, Skin Price, Backbling, Glider, Pickaxe, Abilities, How To Unlock It, and Everything We Know

The leading force of the opposition in the Nexus War is coming to the item shop soon!

Galactus Skin

The Marvel-themed Fortnite season has been off to a wild start.

The new Stark Industries POI along with the new Gnome challenges, have left players with so much to do.

Now, a new leak has surfaced regarding a new Marvel-skin!

Here’s a look.

Release Date

As of now we do not know when the skin will release in the item shop.

Keep your eyes peeled on social media, as we imagine Fortnite will make a Twitter post for when it releases.

Price

Since this is going to be another Marvel-themed skin, we can suspect a price of around 1500-2000 Vbucks!

Style

Check out the below image of Galactus that was shown in the Season 4 trailer.

This is probably what the skin is going to look like when it releases.

NICE – This skin will look so cool!

Back Bling

As of now we do not know what kind of back bling Galactus is going to have.

Perhaps one of the many planets Galactus has consumed along his way!

Glider

We would not be surprised if Galactus has a skin-specific glider.

One that only works when the skin is equipped. We can suspect it will be Galactus diving onto the map like in the Season 4 trailer.

HERO – Will the Avengers win the Nexus War?

Pickaxe

Last but not least is the pickaxe.

One that stands out to us as the leading candidate is “The Ultimate Nullifier”.

