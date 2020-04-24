Fortnite: FNCS Invitational Announced – Prize Pool, Dates, and Full Details!

What’s in store for the competitive side of the game now? Check out all the news here!

Epic Games has just announced the next wave of FNCS for competitive players all over the world.

Coming off the heels of the duos FNCS Finals, where we saw multiple players from different regions be crowned champions. We are already looking forward to what is next!

So, let’s take a look at the FNCS Invitational is going to be about!

What Is It?

Instead of holding an entirely open set of FNCS this time around, Epic Games has decided to implement a new format called the Invitational for May’s FNCS.

We are going to see the top players from the past two FNCS’ duke it out over the next couple of weeks to be crowned FNCS Champs.

SOLOS – Who will be the solo champ of the world?

According to the official Epic Games blog post, there are certain guidelines that players must fall within, in order to qualify for the Invitational.

Check out the full list of who can participate below!

“The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 PC FNCS Finals

The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 Console/Mobile FNCS Finals

The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 1 FNCS Finals

The top 100 players from Season X FNCS Finals

Up to 100 players invited directly by Epic”

Prize Pool

The FNCS Invitational itself has a $2 million prize pool according to the Epic Games blog post.

However, it was broken down into the separate weeks and the grand finals on another page. Below is a list of the prize pool distribution for the major regions!

EU – $120,000

NAE – $100,000

NAW – $40,000

The official start date of the FNCS Invitational is May 9, however, players are going to be given a chance to qualify if they do not fall within the above criteria.

For players who fall within the Champions Rank in Fortnite’s arena game mode, they will have to compete starting on May 2nd.

Scoring Format

Along with the increased prize pool for certain regions, they have also noted that there is a new scoring format going to be present. This can be found on the official FNCS Invitational rules page.

ROYAL – What solo players are you keep your eyes on?

Below is the new scoring format for the solos FNCS Invitational! Courtesy of Epic Games!

“Victory Royale: 33 Points

2nd: 26 Points

3rd: 22 Points

4th: 19 Points

5th: 17 Points

6th: 16 Points

7th: 15 Points

8th: 14 Points

9th: 13 Points

10th: 12 Points

11th – 15th: 9 Points

16th – 20th: 7 Points

21st – 30th: 5 Points

31st – 40th: 3 Points

41st – 50th: 2 Points

51st – 75th: 1 Point”

“Each Elimination: 4 Points”

Game Mode

This is the first time in FNCS history that the game mode will be solos! We do not know how this is going to fair compared to other game modes but we are excited for all the action.

