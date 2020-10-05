Fortnite FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Earn Twitch Drops! - Streamers To Watch

This weekend is the beginning of another wave of FNCS competition.

Every region will be slugging it out over the next month to be crowned Season champions.

Spectators have the chance to earn some Twitch Drops as well!

Here's how.

Streamers To Watch

Here is a list of Twitch channels that are more than likely going to have Twitch Drops enabled this weekend!

Details Revealed

Epic Games has officially released the Chapter 2 Season 4 Broadcast Schedule & Twitch Drops.

READ MORE: Fortnite: FNCS Trios – Prize Pool, Start Date, Leaks, Format, Grand Finals

"The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Chapter 2 - Season 4 kicks off soon! Get your Trio ready by ensuring all players have reached the Champion Division in Arena. The first open stage in this tournament begins Friday, October 9 (for the Middle East server, the action starts Thursday, October 8). Note that this is a day earlier than previous FNCS open stages."

Twitch Drops

As well, it appears Twitch Drops are making a return:

"Viewers on Twitch will be able to earn FNCS-themed Fortnite items, including a Spray, Emoticon and Back Bling. Note: Make sure your Epic account is already linked to Twitch and that you’re watching a drops-enabled channel."

READ MORE: Fortnite: New Bosses and Enemies coming with Fortnitemares!

It is unknown what the Twitch Drops are going to look like this season, but here are the steps to make sure your Epic account is connected:

"To ensure you’re eligible for drops, link your Epic account and Twitch account. You’ll see an option in the screen below to connect your accounts. Clicking that will ask you to log into Twitch, after which you’re all set."

LINK - Make sure your account is linkedImage via Epic Games

After you complete this task, it will say "Drops Enabled! Watch for a chance to earn look"

READ MORE: Fortnite Season 5: 5 Things We Want to See in the New Season!