Fortnite star Ninja jumps to cheating gamer’s defence

One of the biggest names in the gaming industry - Ninja - has had his say on the debate of whether FaZe Clan's Jarvis Kaye should have been banned from Fortnite for his actions.

Jarvis, known as FaZe Jarvis, broadcasted a video of himself using ‘aimbots’ to his two million YouTube subscribers.

The controversy

Using 'aimbots' in a first-person shooter gives the player a massive edge on their opponents. Call it what you want, these tools can turn a noob into a fully-fledged gamer in no time.

Epic Games (developers behind Fortnite) immediately banned Jarvis for using this tactic, which sparked a fierce debate on whether cheating should result in a permanent ban, or a lesser punishment.

Now, Ninja has leapt to the Jarvis’ defence, pointing towards the teenager’s lack of maturity as justification for his actions.

“He’s still super young, so I think he’s just a stupid kid making a stupid decision, and didn’t really think about it.”

Ninja continued by highlighting that “it wasn’t a tournament”, making the permanent ban seem excessive, before adding that a “six-month ban from competitive” might be more suitable.

“I think (what he did) was incredibly stupid, but a permanent ban is just silly. What else is he going to play?”

He also pointed out that banning young content creators will only have a negative impact on the platform, so Jarvis’ two million subscribers may be his saving grace.

He has a point...

Ninja finally compared Jarvis’ situation to the Logan Paul controversy last year in Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’

“Logan Paul literally filmed someone hanging in a forest and his channel didn’t get banned and he’s been perfectly fine.”

Come back to this piece for Epic Game’s comments on the controversy as we get them.