Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite: Emote as Storm at the Center of the Eye of the Storm!

This new Marvel themed season has some great new challenges for us to complete!

The new season of Fortnite has some of the best cosmetics and skins we’ve seen in a long time.

These new outfits also have challenges tide to them, which you’ll need to complete to unlock more cosmetic items.

Here, we show you how to complete one of the Storm challenges you can do right now!

How to Complete

To complete this challenge, you’ll need to unlock and equip the Storm skin/cosmetic.

STORM SURGE – Use the Storm outfit and glide with the built in emote!

This outfit comes with a built-in emote called “Gale Force”, this is the emote you’ll need to use to complete this challenge.

You’ll need to jump into a game and head to the middle of the storm where you’ll find a symbol to emote next to.

This may not be the same every match and can move from zone to zone.

Easiest Method

If you’re struggling to find the middle of the zone in the normal game mode we recommend using the Rumble mode.

MARVEL – Who is your favourite Marvel character in Season 4?

In this mode, you’ll be able to respawn multiple times, so if you do get eliminated, you can always jump straight back in.

The zone is also very small and doesn’t move in Rumble, so you can locate the centre easily.

More Challenges!

This season has some awesome Marvel-themed challenges for us to dig our teeth into.

If you’re looking for more challenge guides for this season, click here!

Written by Oscar Dobbins

