Fortnite Season 12

Fortnite Deadpool: Release Date, All Week Seven Challenges, Free Skins, & more

Deadpool is coming to Fortnite soon, get caught up to speed with all his challenges here!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Mar 30, 2020
fortnite deadpool challenge

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 teased the appearance of one of the most beloved Marvel characters, Deadpool!

Deadpool was shown on the latest battle pass image, but he has yet to make an appearance in Fortnite.

However, some recent changes to the Deadpool menu in-game have revealed his release date!

Let’s check it out!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!
 

Release Date

Fortnite Deadpool katanas 1254321
MASKED – Who else cannot wait to use Deadpool?

Deadpool’s “hidden” lair is an explorable option within the in-game battle pass menu, this is where you will find all of the Deadpool challenges via his computer. To this day, there have been some objects within Deadpool’s lair that players can interact with.

One of the newest objects that players have been able to interact with is Deadpools calendar. Clicking on this will reveal a calendar without dates, but with numerous days X off and one circled at the end of it.

Speculating from when this first appeared in Fortnite, we can safely assume that the circled date is when Deadpool will be releasing. This can now be confirmed as 3 April, 2020!

How Do I Get Deadpool?

fortnite battle royale skye hd wallpaper preview 2
CHALLENGE GURU – Have you been on top of the challenges this season?

It will not be as easy as logging into Fortnite on 3 April and unlocking Deadpool without any effort. Every week, there have been two challenges unlocked catered to Deadpool, these have been some of the easiest challenges as well!

In order to unlock Deadpool, you are going to want to complete every Deadpool specific challenge up until his release date.

What Are The Challenges?

Shark 1
EASY AS 123 – Anyone can complete these Deadpool challenges!

Check out the full list of all the revealed Deadpool challenges to date! Keep in mind, we are still yet to know what the final week seven challenges are for Deadpool.

Week 1

  • Find Deadpool’s letter
  • Do not thank the bus driver

Week 2

  • Find Deadpool’s milk carton
  • Find Deadpool’s three chimichangas around HQ

Week 3

  • Find Deadpool’s toilet plunger
  • Destroy three toilets

Week 4

  • Find Deadpool’s two katanas
  • Deal 10,000 damage to enemy structures

Week 5

  • Find Deadpool’s stuffed unicorn
  • Embrace the rainbow by visiting the red, yellow, green, blue, and purple bridges

Week 6

  • Find Deadpool’s big black marker
  • Deface three Ghost or Shadow recruitment posters

Week 7

TBD

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

