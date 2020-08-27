[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Two Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

Every Forrtnite player loves challenges; and the second week has some amazing ones to check out!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 27, 2020
CH2S4 Week 2

Chapter 2 Season 4 has begun with a bang!

Marvel characters have taken over the game and we are in for an amazing season.

However, we are already looking ahead to the second week of the season.

Here are all challenges!

Contents hide
1 Full Challenges
2 Rewards

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 LEAKS: Latest News, Rumors

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

Typically, the weekly challenges are leaked weeks in advance by Fortnite data miners.

This time around we can thank iFireMonkey for posting the weekly challenges for the first two weeks of the new season!

W2 Challengfes
WOW – Nice and easy!

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 25,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Patch Notes: Map Changes

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon