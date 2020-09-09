UPDATED* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Three Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

Chapter 2 Season 4 has implemented an ample amount of changes so far.

The first patch of the new season has finally arrived!

As well, players are waiting for the brand new set of weekly challenges.

Here they are!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

Typically, the weekly challenges are leaked weeks in advance by Fortnite data miners.

iFireMonkey posted the challenges the night of the patch!

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 25,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

