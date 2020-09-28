Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Six XP Coins Locations – Green, Blue, Gold and Purple XP Coins!

Another week of Fortnite means more ways to get XP! Here are all the coin locations for the new week!

A brand new patch has just released for Fortnite.

However, we are always looking ahead.

With week six kicking off soon we already know the XP Coins locations!

Here they are.

Differences

For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins; and new ones spawn each week on the map.

Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each:

Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP

– Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP Purple – Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP

– Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP Blue – Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP

– Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP Gold – Will reward you with 15,000 XP

Week Six

Twitter user TheBriteFuture posted this weeks XP Coins, so be sure to check them out.

Take a look at all the locations below!

EASY – Goodluck!

In total, there is 74,500 XP up for grabs JUST for playing the game.

So best of lucking trying to collect all of them.

A good method is to grab some buddies and go around the map trying to gather as many as you can!

As well, make sure you check out the week six challenges which got leaked during the last patch.

There is an ample amount of easy XP to earn each week so there is no reason you cannot complete the battle pass!

