Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Six Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

We are nearing the halfway point of Season 4 already!

A new patch released this week and implemented some new content.

Week six is here and so are the new challenges!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

Typically, the weekly challenges are leaked weeks in advance by Fortnite data miners.

iFireMonkey posted the challenges, which you can view below!

Here are the challenges as well:

Search 7 chests at Weeping Woods (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Misty Meadows (25,000 XP)

Collect 300 Stone From Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

Consume a Legendary Fish (25,000 XP)

Consume Foraged Items At Holly Hedges (25,000 XP)

Ride a Zipline From Retail Row to Steamy Stacks (25,000 XP)

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Slurpy Swamp (25,000 XP)

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 25,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

