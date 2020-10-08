Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Seven XP Coins Locations – Green, Blue, Gold and Purple XP Coins!

The new season is already on its sixth week of content!

The next patch will be arriving in just under a weeks time now.

As well there are more XP Coins in the map.

Here are the locations of them!

Differences

For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins; and new ones spawn each week on the map.

Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each:

Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP

– Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP Purple – Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP

– Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP Blue – Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP

– Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP Gold – Will reward you with 15,000 XP

Locations

This week has an ample amount of coins, thanks to VastBlastt we are able to see all of the coins!

COINS - Happy Hunting

Challenges

Just a reminder, here are the remaining week seven challenges.

Search 7 chests at Catty Corner (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (25,000 XP)

Enter The Vault In Doom’s Domain (25,000 XP)

Destroy 3 Cobwebs at The Authority (25,000 XP)

Discover Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House laboratory (25,000 XP)

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands To Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (25,000 XP)

Deal 1000 damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

