Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Seven Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To, and More!

The current season of Fortnite is progressing smoothly thus far.

Now, we are looking ahead to the Fortnitemares 2020 event, which should be coming soon!

Before that however, we are going into another week of challenges.

Here they are.

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

Typically, the weekly challenges are leaked weeks in advance by Fortnite data miners.

iFireMonkey posted the challenges, which you can view below!

EASY - So many ways to earn XP!

Here are the challenges as well:

Search 7 chests at Catty Corner (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (25,000 XP)

Enter The Vault In Doom's Domain (25,000 XP)

Destroy 3 Cobwebs at The Authority (25,000 XP)

Discover Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory (25,000 XP)

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands To Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (25,000 XP)

Deal 1000 damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm's Whirlwind Blast (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 25,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

