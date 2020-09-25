Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Week Five Challenge Guide – How To Make A Stark Robot Dance

The Stark Robots are among the strongest henchman ever added, but they do know how to bust a move!

A new week of Fortnite challenges has arrived!

A great way to level up your battle pass as fast as possible so you can get that amazing Iron Man skin.

Speaking of Iron Man, you are going to have to hack some of his robots this week!

Stark Robot

The challenge itself requires you to make one of the Stark Robot NPC’s dance.

At first, this is one of the more confusing challenges this season.

As we are accustomed to them opening fire the second they see us!

However, it is rather simple to get one of them to dance.

Hack

First thing you wanna do is land at one of the Quinjet landing spots; these are marked when the battle bus is hovering over the map.

FLY – These ships have so much loot!

Take care of all the Stark Robots patrolling the ship, but do not eliminate them!

While they are down on the ground, interact with one of them and this will ‘hack’ them.

The hacked robots are now friendly to you!

To complete the the challenge all you have to do is dance near one of them and they will follow suit.

Rewards

For completing this challenge you will be rewarded with 25,000 XP!

Week Five Challenges

Just in case you were wondering, below are the remaining week five challenges.

Search 7 chests at Doom’s Domain (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Dirty Docks (25,000 XP)

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out (25,000 XP)

Collect 1 Floating Ring at Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming ring in Salty Springs (25,000 XP)

Make a Stark Robot dance (25,000 XP)

Destroy 1 Gorger (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at The Authority (25,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to Opponents at Stark Industries (25,000 XP)

