Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Week 5 Challenge Guide – How To Collect Floating Rings at Coral Castle

The new week of challenges has some tricky ones for sure. Here’s how to collect that one ring!

We are nearing the halfway point of Season 4 already.

Now a new week of challenges has arrived.

Yet again players are going to have to collect rings.

Here’s how to do so!

Location

The challenge itself will require you to collect floating rings at Coral Castle.

Coral Castle was the latest POI introduced before Season 4 kicked off, but not many players seem to visit it.

It is located just above Sweaty Sands, and it is in a divot in the ocean!

NICE – A cool POI for sure!

Ring

There a total of four rings located at this POI.

Three of the rings can be found in and around the main castle of Coral Castle.

These rings are bright blue, so you will not miss them; and all you have to do is run through them to collect them.

The fourth and final ring is just south of the main castle, and it is in the open so you cannot miss it!

Check out the below YouTube video from HarryNinetyFour for visual guide!

Rewards

For completing this challenge you will be rewarded with 25,000 XP!

Week Five Challenges

Just in case you were wondering, below are the remaining week five challenges.

Search 7 chests at Doom’s Domain (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Dirty Docks (25,000 XP)

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out (25,000 XP)

Collect 1 Floating Ring at Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming ring in Salty Springs (25,000 XP)

Make a Stark Robot dance (25,000 XP)

Destroy 1 Gorger (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at The Authority (25,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to Opponents at Stark Industries (25,000 XP)

