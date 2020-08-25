Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Trailer COUNTDOWN! – Release Date, What to Expect, New Content and More!

The new Season of Fortnite is right around the corner, but what content can we expect to see?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is fast approaching, we can’t wait for the new content that Epic has planned.

Just before the Season releases, we’ll be getting a Seasonal Trailer. This will show off the new content like new locations, skins and weapons.

Here, we cover everything you can expect from the new trailer!

The Seasonal trailers normally release the day before the new season releases.

AQUAMAN – Which Superhero will arrive in Season 4?

We can expect the new Season to release on August 27th, as the Season 3 battle pass ends on the 26th.

This means the new trailer will likely release on the 26th August 2020.

What to Expect

The new trailer will probably feature content like new cosmetics and outfits, as well as new weapon cosmetics.

We’ll also get a first look at any new gameplay changes, like new locations and weapons.

Finally, the trailer will show off the theme of the Season, possibly showing off new Battle Pass content.

Marvel Content

We can also expect to see some Marvel content to appear in the trailer.

MARVEL – Which characters will appear in the new Season?

This comes after many leaks and teasers from the community as well as Epic Games, pointing towards the Marvel theme next season.

We can’t wait to see what Epic have planned for Season 4!

New Content

Any new content may include anything from locations to new weapons.

LAST LAUGH – Will Midas return in Season 4?

For all the latest Season 4 news, make sure to check our Season 4 Countdown piece.

Here, we cover everything from news and updates to leaks and Battle Pass.