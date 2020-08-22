Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: New Teaser Revealed! The Herald, WAR? Map Changes and More!

The second sneak peek of the new season was revealed to us this morning! What does it tell us?

With Chapter 2 Season 4 releasing in just a few days, we are getting an ample amount of leaks and news.

Now, Fortnite has gone ahead and revealed the second major teaser of the new season!

Here it is!

Teaser

Tweeted by avid Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey, we are able to see a closer image of the Herald.

iFireMonkey also noted the following caption with this photo:

“The Herald has found The Island. The prelude to War has begun.”

WOW – Could we see a war?

Fortnite themselves followed with confirmation that this is the second teaser for the new season!

Map Changes?

Along with the above teaser which has confirmed there will be some sort of war between Thor and Galactus.

They have also activated the in-game rifts above Catty Corner as noted by iFireMonkey!

We can assume this is where Thor and Galactus are going to appear when they eventually begin battle on the map!

