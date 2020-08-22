[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Music Pack teased? Marvel, Rumours, and more

We may have just heard some of the music for the upcoming season. If it’s real, it sounds amazing!

by Ramzi Musa Aug 22, 2020
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Music Pack

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is just days away and we couldn’t be more excited! And now, it appears that we may have got a snippet of the music for the upcoming season.

And it sounds ‘Marvel’ous.

Contents hide
1 Season 4 Music Pack
2 When does Season 4 Begin?

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Season 4 Music Pack

Hypex has shared a tweet which seemingly has some of the music for Season 4.

Season 4 music pack 1
EPIC: The apparent Season 4 music pack certainly sounds dramatic!

The music sounds very similar to that of the Avengers main theme, and the opening Marvel Credits music.

Overall, it’s pretty epic, and we can’t wait to see where this may be featured in the new season!

When does Season 4 Begin?

It looks like Season 4 is kicking off on Thursday, 27 August, and as suggested, it looks to be going down more a Marvel theme!

What characters can we expect to see? Well, the rumour mill is definitely churning, with big names like Wolverine, Groot, and more being thrown around!

READ MORE: Fortnite Season 4 – Everything you need to know

Written by Ramzi Musa

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon