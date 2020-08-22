Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Music Pack teased? Marvel, Rumours, and more

We may have just heard some of the music for the upcoming season. If it’s real, it sounds amazing!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is just days away and we couldn’t be more excited! And now, it appears that we may have got a snippet of the music for the upcoming season.

And it sounds ‘Marvel’ous.

Season 4 Music Pack

Hypex has shared a tweet which seemingly has some of the music for Season 4.

EPIC: The apparent Season 4 music pack certainly sounds dramatic!

The music sounds very similar to that of the Avengers main theme, and the opening Marvel Credits music.

Overall, it’s pretty epic, and we can’t wait to see where this may be featured in the new season!

When does Season 4 Begin?

It looks like Season 4 is kicking off on Thursday, 27 August, and as suggested, it looks to be going down more a Marvel theme!

What characters can we expect to see? Well, the rumour mill is definitely churning, with big names like Wolverine, Groot, and more being thrown around!

