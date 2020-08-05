[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13 Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 LEAKS: Latest News, Rumors, Battle Pass, Skins, Map Updates, And More

What has been going on in the Fortnite world in the lead up to new season? Here’s all the latest leaks!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 5, 2020
Season 14 Leaks

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is gearing up to be one of the biggest seasons of all time.

With the recent news about the season-ending event; and with cars not being driveable in-game. It is an exciting time to be a Fortnite player.

With so much happening all the time, it can be hard to keep up with all the news.

Here’s what you need to know to keep you up to date before the release of the new season!

Contents hide
1 Latest News
1.1 New Flopper Details leaked – August 5th
1.2 Hightower Event Leaks – August 5th
1.3 Linked To Marauders? – August 5th

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Latest News

Below is all the news you need to know before the release of Season 4!

READ MORE: Fortnite Hightower Event: Leaks, Rumors, When, Map Changes

New Flopper Details leaked – August 5th

It appears that more information is coming in everything and anything fishing.

Head over here for the very latest details!

Hightower Event Leaks – August 5th

Well known Fortnite data miner, iFireMonkey was leaking all the news behind the new Hightower event this morning.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: Cost, Skins, Rewards

One of the more notable leaks was an image they found of what the event would leave behind on the map.

Hightower Markings 2
MYSTERY – What could this mean?

Linked To Marauders? – August 5th

Twitter user @TechonixX has posted a clever image of what they think is going to happen with the season-ending event.

FN Hightower rumor
PLAN – Could they have been planning this since 2018?
Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon