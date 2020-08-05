Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 LEAKS: Latest News, Rumors, Battle Pass, Skins, Map Updates, And More

What has been going on in the Fortnite world in the lead up to new season? Here’s all the latest leaks!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is gearing up to be one of the biggest seasons of all time.

With the recent news about the season-ending event; and with cars not being driveable in-game. It is an exciting time to be a Fortnite player.

With so much happening all the time, it can be hard to keep up with all the news.

Here’s what you need to know to keep you up to date before the release of the new season!

Latest News

Below is all the news you need to know before the release of Season 4!

New Flopper Details leaked – August 5th

It appears that more information is coming in everything and anything fishing.

Hightower Event Leaks – August 5th

Well known Fortnite data miner, iFireMonkey was leaking all the news behind the new Hightower event this morning.

One of the more notable leaks was an image they found of what the event would leave behind on the map.

MYSTERY – What could this mean?

Linked To Marauders? – August 5th

Twitter user @TechonixX has posted a clever image of what they think is going to happen with the season-ending event.