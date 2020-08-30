[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How to Open The Vault At Doom’s Domain

Looking to secure some of the best loot in the game? Here’s how you can gain access to it!

Dooms Domain Vault

Players have now seen all the Marvel-themed content for the new season and it is some of Epics’ best work.

With the new POI’s on the map, it can be tricky to figure out where the vault is.

Here’s how to open the vault at Doom’s Domain.

Where’s Doom’s Domain

The brand new POI is one of the largest on the map, and it is one of the easiest to find.

Player’s will find this POI exactly where Pleasant Park was last season.

This is directly north of The Authority; and it takes up a large section of the map.

Keycard

In order to open the vault you are going to need to grab the keycard for Doom’s Domain.

This can be found by finding and eliminating Dr. Doom; who is the boss of this POI.

Dr. Doom can be found inside the massive mansion, which is located on the north side of the POI.

Dr Doom 1
DOC – Dr. Doom has amazing super powers!

Vault

Once you eliminate Dr. Doom and grab the keycard; you are going to need to head to the vault itself.

This is perhaps the most confusing part of Doom’s Domain; as the vault is not located in the mansion.

Instead, it can be found underground which YouTuber VoxelEra has shown above.

