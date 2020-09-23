[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Obtain Wolverine’s Claws – Mythic Weapon, Location and More!

The second patch of the new season has added one of the best weapons of the entire Marvel universe!

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min by Nick Farrell Sep 23, 2020
Wolverines Claws

Patch V14.20 has finally gone live on all devices all over the world.

Although the new patch isn’t as massive as the previous ones, there is a lot of content to take in.

Get up to speed with all the changes here, but there is a new mythic weapon on the map!

Here’s how to obtain it.

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Wolverine

Announced via the early creator patch notes claystehling, we were made aware Wolverine would be spawning on the map.

READ MORE: Fortnite Patch V14.20 – Patch Notes, New Mythic Weapons

The patch notes stated the following:

“Confront Weapon X deep in Weeping Woods, take him out, and shred through your opponents with the Wolverine’s Claws mythic power”

Weeping Woods

As noted in the patch notes, players will be able to find Wolverine at the POI Weeping Woods.

This is the POI covered in trees, just north of Slurpy Swamp!

EgaKCJ XYAANCmp 1
GOODLUCK – This POI is going to be packed today!

Claws

In order to obtain the new mythic weapon, you are going to have to hunt down Wolverine, eliminate him and loot him.

Doing so will grant you with Wolverine’s Claws.

Happy hunting!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Unlock Storm Punk Skin

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon