Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Obtain Wolverine’s Claws – Mythic Weapon, Location and More!

The second patch of the new season has added one of the best weapons of the entire Marvel universe!

Patch V14.20 has finally gone live on all devices all over the world.

Although the new patch isn’t as massive as the previous ones, there is a lot of content to take in.

Get up to speed with all the changes here, but there is a new mythic weapon on the map!

Here’s how to obtain it.

Wolverine

Announced via the early creator patch notes claystehling, we were made aware Wolverine would be spawning on the map.

The patch notes stated the following:

“Confront Weapon X deep in Weeping Woods, take him out, and shred through your opponents with the Wolverine’s Claws mythic power”

Weeping Woods

As noted in the patch notes, players will be able to find Wolverine at the POI Weeping Woods.

This is the POI covered in trees, just north of Slurpy Swamp!

GOODLUCK – This POI is going to be packed today!

Claws

In order to obtain the new mythic weapon, you are going to have to hunt down Wolverine, eliminate him and loot him.

Doing so will grant you with Wolverine’s Claws.

Happy hunting!

