Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 COUNTDOWN LIVE: News, Update, Leaks, Rumours And More

The new season will be releasing soon for players all over the world. Here’s all the latest news and rumors

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is set to release in just over two weeks time!

This could be the first season in Chapter 2 that does not get delayed, so fingers crossed.

As we countdown to the release date, we’ll be covering the latest news, updates, leaks, and rumors from Chapter 2 Season 4!

Latest News, Leaks and More

Season 4 Delayed?

A recent tweet from an Epic Games Affiliate, @VastBlastt, may show that the new season won’t be delayed

SEASON 4 – Will you be getting the new Battle Pass?

As you can see from the image above, the wording Epic use clearly shows they are trying to push for Season 4 ASAP!

READ MORE: Fortnite off the App Store: Trailer, Legal Papers Filed, Rumours, and more

We hope this is the case, as we can’t wait for new content and cosmetics!

Patch V14.00 Being Tested

According to master leaker iFireMonkey, Epic has already conducted 75 tests on 14.00, which is Season 4’s patch.

As well, they have begun testing on V14.10 already.

PLEASE – We hope this season does not get delayed!

Rift In-Game

HYPEX has managed to get a closer look at what the rift will look like on the Fortnite map when they eventually add it into the game.

BIG – This is going to be massive!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is set to release on August 27 barring no delays!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Event: When, Where, Map Changes, The Visitor, Hightower, Craters, Rifts, Leaks and More!