Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Black Panther POI – Release Date, Boss, Mythic Weapons, Kinetic Absorption, Whirlwind Blast, and More!

Although the brand season has just begun, we are already getting massive leaks about new POI’s!

Black Panther POI

The Marvel-themed Fortnite season has been off to an amazing start.

Players all over the world are jumping in as their favorite super heros.

Now, it appears another loveable character is getting their own POI.

Here’s what we know!

Leaked

FNBRHQ who is one of the most respected data miners in the community posted the following images of the new POI in-game.

The new POI will be in between Catty Corner and Misty Meadows it appears, and will be massive in terms of height.

Black Panther POI min 1
NICE – Wonder when this will release?

Release Date

It is unknown when this POI will enter into the game as of now.

However, we can suspect it will come along with the V14.10 update in a few weeks!

Boss

Since this is going to the be the Black Panther POI, the character itself is going to be the boss!

HYPEX has tweeted that the ability of the Black Panther was added to the game files as well.

It appears they are called Kinetic Absorption and Whirlwind Blast!

The way they function is unknown as of now, but we will know more in the coming weeks.

Black Panther Abilties 1
POWER – These seem amazing!

Skin

Along with the leaked POI and boss, it also appears we may be getting the Black Panther skin itself in the item shop.

You can view all the details about the skin here.

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

