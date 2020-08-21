Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battlepass: Groot Battleskin Rumours, Details and more

Marvel will play a big role in the upcoming season of Fortnite, will the GotG favourite make an appearance?

It’s been a busy day in the Fortnite world.

It has been confirmed that Marvel will feature in the upcoming Battlepass, with Thor set to have a main role in the latest offering from Epic Games.

As was to be expected, the rumour mill has started over who we can expect to see join Thor in when the season drops on Thursday, August 27.

Groot to feature?

It’s yet to be officially confirmed by Epic Games, but it looks as though we might see Guardians of the Galaxy favourite Groot in Fortnite in the near future!

That is if Fortnite enthusiast Hypex is to be believed. He broke the news on Twitter this evening, suggesting that Groot will be a skin in the upcoming Battle Pass.

It’s not the first character that Hypex has added to the rumour mill. Earlier this month he revealed that Wolverine was set to be added to the game by the higher powers at Epic Games.

