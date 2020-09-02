Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All Rift Locations On The Season 4 Map!

Want a quick way to get around the map? Here are all the new rift locations on the map!

Chapter 2 Season 4 has been off to a fantastic start since it released last week.

Now the map is undergoing some massive changes with the release of multiple new landmarks all over the map.

One of the new features on the map is Rifts!

Here are all the locations.

What Are They

Introduced during Chapter 1 of Fortnite, Rifts have always been a beloved component of the game.

Jumping into one of these will teleport you to the sky, and then you can glide all over the map.

It is one of the best ways to get all around the map! However, you can only use these Rifts once, then they dissapear.

Locations

Since the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 4, these have been spawning all over the map.

New ones are appearing each day so it has been quite the task to keep up with all of them!

However, Twitter user OrangeGuy_YT has created their own map with all of the locations.

NICE – Almost all sides of the map!

So, as of now there is around 12 Rifts on the map.

