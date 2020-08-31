Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All Leaked Mythic Weapons/Abilities – Hulk, Iron Man, Wolverine, and More!
The new season has already begun, but leaks of future abilities signal this season is about to get crazy!
Chapter 2 Season 4 has been off to a fantastic start since it released last week.
The Marvel-themed battle pass has been loved by players all over the world.
Now, it appears a lot of characters are getting their own mythic items in-game!
Here’s what we know.
Leaked Abilities
At the beginning of the season we only had three types of mythic weapons in the game.
The mythic items currently in the game are:
- Silver Surfer’s Board
- Groot’s Ball
- Dr. Doom’s Gloves and Explosive Ball
Now, thanks to Fortnite data miners it appears we are getting a lot more mythic items in the game.
Leaks
HYPEX posted an image detailing all the rumored abilities, along with each superhero they belong too.
It appears we are getting abilities/weapons for the following characters:
- Thor
- Black Panther
- Iron Man
- Hulk
- Wolverine
- Storm
Abilites
So it seems each Marvel character is going to have one or two abilities that players will be able to find on the map.
Here is a list of each ability and how they work!
- Jump Smash (Hulk) – Land player damage = 40 with a 0.5 second cooldown
- Fist (Hulk) – Combo damage = 60 with third strike damage of 120
- Berserker Dash (Wolverine) – Damage = 50 with a five second cooldown
- Spin Splash (Wolverine) – Has health regeneration and deals 25-65 player damage
- Tornado Jump (Storm) – 5000 build damage and a jump height of 2560
- Sky Strike (Thor) – 80 damage with a max range of 4000
- Repulsor Cannon (Iron Man) – 150 damage with a 12 second cooldown
- Kinetic Absorption (Black Panther) – Will block 50% of damage for certain period of time
