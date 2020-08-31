Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All Leaked Mythic Weapons/Abilities – Hulk, Iron Man, Wolverine, and More!

The new season has already begun, but leaks of future abilities signal this season is about to get crazy!

Chapter 2 Season 4 has been off to a fantastic start since it released last week.

The Marvel-themed battle pass has been loved by players all over the world.

Now, it appears a lot of characters are getting their own mythic items in-game!

Here’s what we know.

Leaked Abilities

At the beginning of the season we only had three types of mythic weapons in the game.

The mythic items currently in the game are:

Silver Surfer’s Board

Groot’s Ball

Dr. Doom’s Gloves and Explosive Ball

Now, thanks to Fortnite data miners it appears we are getting a lot more mythic items in the game.

Leaks

HYPEX posted an image detailing all the rumored abilities, along with each superhero they belong too.

It appears we are getting abilities/weapons for the following characters:

Thor

Black Panther

Iron Man

Hulk

Wolverine

Storm

WOW – So many are coming!

Abilites

So it seems each Marvel character is going to have one or two abilities that players will be able to find on the map.

Here is a list of each ability and how they work!

Jump Smash (Hulk) – Land player damage = 40 with a 0.5 second cooldown

Fist (Hulk) – Combo damage = 60 with third strike damage of 120

Berserker Dash (Wolverine) – Damage = 50 with a five second cooldown

Spin Splash (Wolverine) – Has health regeneration and deals 25-65 player damage

Tornado Jump (Storm) – 5000 build damage and a jump height of 2560

Sky Strike (Thor) – 80 damage with a max range of 4000

Repulsor Cannon (Iron Man) – 150 damage with a 12 second cooldown

Kinetic Absorption (Black Panther) – Will block 50% of damage for certain period of time

