Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Where Is Homely Hills - ALL Gnome Locations!

With the release of Chapter 2 last year; there is a new way to get an ample amount of XP.

Now, this season has even more ways to get XP; and one of the first challenges players are able to tackle is hidden Gnome locations.

This can prove tricky as the Fortnite map is often changing, but do not fear as we have you covered.

Here's where to go!

North

The location of Homely Hills is one of the easiest to find actually!

READ MORE: Fortnite: Atlantis POI – Leaks, Rumors, Images, Map

This has been an area on the Fortnite Chapter 2 map since it released back in October 2019.

For those who do not know where it is, you are going to want to head north of Pleasant Park; and there is a hive of houses here.

HOME - One of the best landing spots for solos!

This is where Homely Hills is located! It takes up a large portion of the map so you will not miss it.

Gnome Locations

The reason you are probably wondering how to get to Homely Hills, is so that you can complete the hidden gnome challenge.

READ MORE: Fortnite Galaxy Scout Skin: Release Date, How To Get It, Styles

This was one of the first challenges introduced this season, but it can also be one of the trickiest.

These gnomes are rather small, and with so much land to cover; finding them can be tricky.

Do not fear! As we have got you covered about all the gnome locations.

YouTube Guide

YouTuber InTheLittleWood has posted a full walkthrough of where all the gnomes are location at.

Be sure to check it out so you can complete this challenge so you can unlock more skin styles!

READ MORE: Fortnite: New Weapon Leaked in Trailer? Black Manta, Aquaman