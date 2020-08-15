[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Ten Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

The season is winding down faster than you can blink! Be sure to get in and complete those challenges!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 15, 2020
Week 10

We are moving onto week ten of the weekly challenges; and this is the FINAL week of challenges!

With Chapter 2 Season 4 releasing in just a short period of time, players are starting to get excited about the season-ending event.

For those who are always gunning to complete their challenges, week ten is a great way to end off the season.

Let’s take a look.

Contents hide
1 Full Challenges
2 Rewards

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 LEAKS: Latest News, Rumors

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

Typically, the weekly challenges are leaked weeks in advance by Fortnite data miners.

Thanks to iFireMonkey we able to view them below!

Week 10 1
FINAL – This seasons final challenges!

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 35,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: Cost, Skins, Rewards

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon