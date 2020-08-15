Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Ten Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

The season is winding down faster than you can blink! Be sure to get in and complete those challenges!

We are moving onto week ten of the weekly challenges; and this is the FINAL week of challenges!

With Chapter 2 Season 4 releasing in just a short period of time, players are starting to get excited about the season-ending event.

For those who are always gunning to complete their challenges, week ten is a great way to end off the season.

Let’s take a look.

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

Typically, the weekly challenges are leaked weeks in advance by Fortnite data miners.

Thanks to iFireMonkey we able to view them below!

FINAL – This seasons final challenges!

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 35,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

