Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Six Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

We are now coming up on the sixth week of challenges for Season 13, although it still feels like the season just started!

With the season around halfway over now, players are taking some time to get all of their challenges done as soon as they can.

Yet another week is upon us, and players want to know all the news about next week’s challenges.

Here’s all we know!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

Although we were leaked around three weeks of challenges back during week two, we do not have any news yet regarding week six.

This is probably due to the fact we have not had an update to the game in nearly three weeks!

When patch V13.30 release this week, we can assume there will be a new set of challenges along with it.

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 35,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

How To

Be sure to check back later in the week for most in-depth guides for some of the tricker challenges for week five!

