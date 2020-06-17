Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week One Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

The new season has now released, and this means a whole new set of weekly missions! Here’s week one.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has finally released for players all over the world.

This comes off of numerous delays and teasers leading up to the new season, but this new season looks promising.

With any new season means an ample amount of challenges and XP to be earned.

Here is our week one challenge guide!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Expect the challenges to rotate every week or two and you will always have something to do as the season progresses.

Below are all of the challenges players can complete for week one of Season 3, courtesy of @iFireMonkey

NICE

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

XP is going to be the main prize for completing these challenges and it appears we are going to get around 35,000 for each!

How To

We will post a more in-depth guide for the challenges when the season is fully released!