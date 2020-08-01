Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Eight Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

The season is coming to a close, but that does not mean challenges are! Here are all the news ones!

We are moving onto week eight of the weekly challenges; and there appears to only be two weeks left!

By now, players have had an ample amount of time to complete all the challenges in previous weeks, and they have been so easy this season.

With a new patch coming this week, we do not know the challenges yet however.

But, here’s all we know!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

Typically, the weekly challenges are leaked weeks in advance by Fortnite data miners.

However, it appears that Epic has not added week eight’s set of challenges into the game files.

When?

The reason the challenges have not been leaked yet, is more than likely due to the upcoming patch V13.40.

We can assume when the patch gets releases sometime this week, the rest of Season 3’s challenges will also get leaked.

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 35,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

