Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week 9 XP Coin Locations – Green, Blue, Gold and Purple XP Coins!

A new weeks means an ample amount of ways to rank up your battle pass before the season ends!

Epic continues to add new coins all over the map each week, with players gunning to complete their battle pass in time.

With the final week of the season approaching, there isn’t much time left!

The coins all vary in XP, but it is well worth obtaining them all!

Here’s all the locations for week nine.

Differences

For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins; and new ones spawn each week on the map.

Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each:

Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP

– Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP Purple – Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP

– Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP Blue – Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP

– Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP Gold – Will reward you with 15,000 XP

Week Nine

Since the ninth iteration of the weekly challenges released, players have been searching the map for this weeks batch of coins.

It appears no one has had luck finding this weeks set of coins, so there may not be a new batch added for some reason.

However, YouTuber DrogonX posted a handy video with all the challenges and the Gold Xp Coin from this week.

Week 10

It is unknown what Epic has in store for next week.

We will be sure to update you as soon as we know if there are new XP Coins!

