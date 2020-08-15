[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week 9 XP Coin Locations – Green, Blue, Gold and Purple XP Coins!

A new weeks means an ample amount of ways to rank up your battle pass before the season ends!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 15, 2020
Week 10 XP Coins 1

Epic continues to add new coins all over the map each week, with players gunning to complete their battle pass in time.

With the final week of the season approaching, there isn’t much time left!

The coins all vary in XP, but it is well worth obtaining them all!

Here’s all the locations for week nine.

Contents hide
1 Differences
2 Week Nine
3 Week 10

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Differences

For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins; and new ones spawn each week on the map.

READ MORE: Fortnite Hightower Event: Leaks, Rumors, When, Map Changes

Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each:

  • Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP
  • Purple – Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP
  • Blue – Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP
  • Gold – Will reward you with 15,000 XP

Week Nine

Since the ninth iteration of the weekly challenges released, players have been searching the map for this weeks batch of coins.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Release Date, Leaks, Weapons, Map, Battle Pass Skins, Theme, Weapons, App Store and More News About Season 14!

It appears no one has had luck finding this weeks set of coins, so there may not be a new batch added for some reason.

However, YouTuber DrogonX posted a handy video with all the challenges and the Gold Xp Coin from this week.

Week 10

It is unknown what Epic has in store for next week.

We will be sure to update you as soon as we know if there are new XP Coins!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: Cost, Skins, Rewards

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon