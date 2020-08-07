Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week 8 XP Coin Locations – Green, Blue, Gold and Purple XP Coins!

A new weeks means an ample amount of ways to rank up your battle pass before the season ends!

Epic continues to add new coins all over the map each week, with players gunning to complete their battle pass in time.

Season 4 is on the horizon so this might be your last shot to get that LVL 100 battle pass skin!

The coins all vary in XP, but it is well worth obtaining them all!

Here’s all the locations for week eight!

Differences

For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins; and new ones spawn each week on the map.

Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each:

Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP

– Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP Purple – Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP

– Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP Blue – Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP

– Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP Gold – Will reward you with 15,000 XP

Week Eight

Since the new challenges have been released to players, along with the Joyride update earlier this week.

Players have been searching all over the map in order to find the new coins.

YouTuber EveryDay FortNite, posted an amazing video noting where all the coins are for week eight.

Be sure to check their video out down below.

As well, they have a handy image to go along with it!

NICE – Happy hunting!

Week Nine

With the season winding down in a few weeks, there aren’t many XP coins left to be revealed.

However, we are sure Epic will continue to roll out these coins in the coming weeks so be on the lookout!

