Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week 7 XP Coin Locations – Green, Blue, Gold and Purple XP Coins!

XP Coins have become one of the best ways to earn XP while playing Fortnite.

So much so, that Epic continues to add new coins all over the map each week.

They all vary in XP gained, but it is well worth obtaining them all!

Here's all the locations for week seven.

Differences

For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins; and new ones spawn each week on the map.

Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each:

Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP

– Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP Purple – Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP

– Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP Blue – Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP

– Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP Gold – Will reward you with 15,000 XP

Week Seven

Since the weekly challenges released, players have been exploring every nook and cranny of the map in order to find these coins.

YouTuber EveryDay FortNite, was one of the first to post the below image; along with an in-depth guide into where to find all the coins!

Be sure to check their channel out, as this guide is amazing.

EASY - Be sure to get the gold coin!

Week Eight

As of now, we do not know any details about the location of XP Coins for next week.

However, as the days go by we are sure to get some more leaks about their locations!

