Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Stack Shack: Where is it? Location Guide, Catch a Weapon & More

One of the latest challenges revolve around this elusive location, so where on earth is the Stack Shack?

One of the new weekly Fortnite challenges revolve around a quiet island on the map, and players have been struggling to find it!

Weekly challenges are a staple of the battle royale, and while they are tricky at times, they provide a lot of fun for casuals and pros.

Continue below for information on where to find the Stack Shack, as well as our tips on how to complete the challenge there!

Where is Stack Shack?

The odds are that you are here because you have no idea where the Stack Shack is located – but we have you covered.

HIDDEN AWAY: You’ll find Stack Shack on the west side of the map

Stack Shack can be found on the far left side of the map in the sea – it’s a small cliff with a house sitting on top of it.

To complete the challenge at this location, you’ll need to use a fishing rod to catch a weapon.

You can check it out on the interactive Fortnite map at LootLake.Info.

Catch A Weapon

Now that you have found the Shack, you may be wondering how to go about catching a weapon.

RECEDING: With the water levels dropping and new locations emerging, who knows what the next challenges will involve!

However, you may remember that those fishing holes around the map can often give you weapons rather than fish.

So, all you have to do is just find some fishing holes around the Shack and get fishing!

Eventually, you will catch a weapon and receive an award of 35,000 XP for doing so.

