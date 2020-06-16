[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Patch Notes: Flare Gun, Map Changes, and More!

What can players expect to find when they load up the new season. Here’s all the new changes!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Jun 16, 2020
Patch Notes

Yet again we are jumping into a brand new season of Fortnite, this time around it is going to be Season 13.

A lot has changed since the move over to Chapter 2 of Fortnite, and this season has implemented some historical changes.

With so many changes and additions to the game, it can be troubling to keep track of everything.

So, here all the patch notes for the new season!

Downtime Confirmed!

Be sure to bookmark this page, as downtime is slated to kick off at 2:00 am EST!

This is when leaks regarding additions and other news is going to pile in.

New Weapons

Like the beginning of any new Fortnite season, Epic Games has mixed up the loot pool.

Expect an ample amount of new weapons, consumables, and other items to try out when checking out the new season.

Did your Fortnite wish list come true?

fortnite battle royale skye hd wallpaper preview
CONTENT – Who else loves the new season?

Expected Content

It is always tricky to predict what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite players.

However, some Fortnite data miners have alluded to some weapons that may be implemented for the first time, or brought back from old seasons.

As well, professional Fortnite players have voiced their concerns regarding the loot pool.

Here are some weapons, items or consumables we can expect to see this season.

midas
PLAN – Midas has a plan, will it come true?
  • Flare Gun
  • Combat Shotgun
  • Bubble Shields
  • Chug Splashes
  • Chug Jug
  • Infantry Rifle

Full Patch Notes

Although we do not know if Epic Games is going to provide patch notes this season.

We will do our best to update this page with everything that’s changed when the new season launches!

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

