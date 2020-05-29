Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Is Skill Based Matchmaking Gone? Latest News, Patch Notes, Doomsday Countdown, Start Date & More

What can we expect to see in the new season? Well, there’s now one less thing you need to worry about.

Thanks to a recent change in the game’s mechanics, players have been asking if the developers did in fact remove skill based matchmaking from the Fortnite.

Although it’s impossible to please everyone 24/7, there’s no denying that the Travis Scott concert has squashed the majority of complaints about the game being dead since the arrival of Valorant.

However, besides the concert, big things have been going on behind the scenes that will positively impact the gameplay experience.

Has it been removed?

While skill-based matchmaking essentially spares low-levelled players from being pitted against those who are a much higher level.

THAT’S NOT FAIR: No decision will ever appease the entire community, but this one has gone down a treat!

While this sounds like a good idea on paper, it generally slows down the matchmaking process quite considerably, and naturally many in the community are against it.

Well, now for the news you’ve all been waiting for…

There is no longer skill based matchmaking in Fortnite!

Well, Squads at least, since it will still carry on in Duos.

Republic World recently reported about the divisive feature being eliminated from Squads, and fans have responded on Twitter by thanking Epic Games.

Now, Epic Games still haven’t announced why skill-based matchmaking has been removed from Fortnite.

Then again, all of the complaints they were getting from Fortnite streamers such as Ali-A and Ninja were not a great look either.

Fans have been left waiting much longer than anticipated to see what new loot Season 3 brings to the game.

BOOM: We’re expecting something explosive as we approach the June launch date

The game’s current season was expected to come to a close on 30 April, however, developers Epic Games have confirmed that the ongoing season will be extended by a number of weeks.

Season 3 is now expected to begin at the later date of Thursday 4 June.

