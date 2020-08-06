Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Event: When, Where, Map Changes, The Visitor, Hightower, Craters, Rifts, Leaks and More!

0share Chapter 2 Season 3 is slowly coming to a close in just a

Chapter 2 Season 3 is slowly coming to a close in just a few short weeks.

This season has been jammed full of content, with the release of the brand new POI just this past week.

Now, players are looking ahead to what Epic might have up their sleeves for the season-ending event.

Here’s what we know!

When

We can assume that a season-ending event will happen sometime around August 20-26, so around a week before the season ends!

Will There Be One?

Epic themselves have not confirmed there will be a season-ending event yet, but is it easy to assume there will be one.

Every season but one there has been a season-ending event of some sort.

Last season was the epic flooding of the map, where Midas tried to trigger The Device

Although the map has been reverted back to normal; it is unknown what is coming next.

Coral Castle?

The brand new POI on the map was revealed at the beginning of August, although it was leaked when the season released.

It does seem a bit odd for Epic to release a massive POI with such little time left to the season.

This could prove vital to the season-ending event, as there could be some significance under the castle.

Map Changes

We can assume if there is a season-ending event, it will bring some pretty major map changes.

This was seen last season, with the map being flooded; along with The Agency being demolished!

Leaks

There have been a few leaks hinting at a Season 3 End event. Below, we cover all the relevant leaks for the event.

Spectrogram

Twitter user @iFireMonkey leaked this interesting image of an audio file for the event.

SPECTROGRAM – A Spectrogram helps to visualise audio files and sounds.

As you can see, there is a figure of some sort of creature hiding in the audio files…

Epic is known for hiding sneaky details like this, so we can assume this kind of thing is done on purpose.

Fans have speculated that this figure is one of the “Seven” from the last chapter. We last saw the Visitor (part of the Seven) entering the Black Hole in Season X.

It seems Epic is hinting towards some sort of Interstellar style dimension travel!

Rift, Craters To Appear Soon!

According to master leaker HYPEX, it appears the mysterious craters, and a rift in the sky is going to appear on the map soon!

Check out the below image for all locations of these key figures of the upcoming event.