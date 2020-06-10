Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 All Leaks and Teasers so far!: Season 2 End Date, Season 3 Release, Storyline, Theme, Leaks and More!

Fortnite has been at the top of the Gaming industry for a little while now!

With many leaks and teasers releasing around the new season, many old school fans are excited to jump back into Fortnite!

Chapter 2 Season 3 is right around the corner. From what we know so far, it seems the game will be changing quite a lot regarding the gameplay and map.

Continue reading below for the latest information on Chapter 2 Season 3, and everything we know so far surrounding the upcoming changes.

Season 2 End Date

After many delays to Season 3, Season 2 is officially set to end on June 17th!

PARTY ROYALE - This is Epic's most recent live event, with amazing artists like DeadMau5 performing!

This Season 2 end date is set to be a few days after the Doomsday Event. From the timer in-game, we can see that this will occur on June 15th.

The Season 2 Battle Pass will also be ending on this date, so make sure to grind out the last challenges to unlock Midas.

Season 3 Release

After Season 2 has ended, Season 3 will begin. There will likely be a short period of downtime to initiate the new season.

STORM THE AGENCY - Which faction will The Agency fall to at the end of Season 2!

This will also be on June 17th so be prepared and ready for a brand new grind!

We'll be getting a brand new battle pass with Season 3, which we already have some leaked skins for. Continue reading to check these out.

Storyline

At the start of Season 2 we were introduced to two new factions, Ghost and Shadow as well as a brand new character, Midas.

COSMETICS - Fortnite is known for its amazing cosmetics, allowing you to choose how you look!

We know of Midas' Doomsday Device, which is set to kick off the new season with a bang!

With the new Season, we are also likely to find out which faction is going to take over The Agency, a huge Point of Interest on the Fortnite map!

From recent leaks, we're likely to see a huge flood on the map, causing more water-based combat throughout the map.

Theme

As mentioned before, we're likely to see a huge focus on aquatics and water-based combat.

STRIKE SPECIALIST - We've seen the return of a few rare skins recently, will Epic continue this trend moving into Season 3?

We recently saw the return of the ultra-rare skin, the "Strike Specialist". This outfit is covered in water and sharks, again, pointing toward the aquatic theme.

If you head North West of Holy Hedges, you'll find the word "NOAH" made out of paths, bushes and a house.

This seems to be a subtle Noah's Ark reference and hints at the expected flood towards the end of Season 2!

Leaks

We've seen new Logos and Posters of characters in armbands and swimming equipment

As well as this, Sharks have been seen in these posters.

RENEGADE RAIDER - Renegade Raider is the rarest skin in Fortnite!

No Sweat Insurance signs around the map hint towards areas that won't be affected by the event or flood.

We're also expecting a set of challenges called "Storm the Agency". This will likely be before Season 3 and the doomsday event.

A lot of content creators have quickly taken to the leak showing a new "Female Black Knight" skin. Similar to the one we saw in Chapter 1 Season 2.

As well as this, we've seen a plethora of new skins we could be getting, like Aquaman as the featured skin (similar to Deadpool), and a new Starter Pack skin.

Finally, we could be getting a new Flair Gun weapon, seen in an old Fortnite trailer, this can be found here.