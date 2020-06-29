[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: All Choppa Spawns in Season 13!

The best way to get around the map can be difficult to find. Here are all the spawn locations for the Choppa!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Jun 29, 2020
Choppa

The release of Chapter 2 Season 3 has been received well by the Fortnite community.

Although the map upped the spawns of boats with the increased water around the map, Choppa’s are still the best vehicle.

These flying machines are the best way to get around the map but only spawn at certain locations.

Here’s all the Choppa spawn points for Season 13!

Contents hide
1 Are They 100%
2 How Many Choppa’s?
3 Major POIs
3.1 The Authority
3.2 Frenzy Farm
3.3 Misty Meadows
3.4 Sweaty Sands
3.5 The Fortilla
3.6 Rickety Rig
4 Other Spawns
4.1 The Yacht
4.2 Weather Station north of Frenzy
4.3 Weather Station above Catty Corner

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Are They 100%

At the beginning of the season, Choppa spawns were 100% in every playlist, including arena.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Three Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

Now, Epic has adjusted the spawn rates for Choppa’s in arena and other competitive game modes.

As for core game modes, you will not be affected by these changes. So for now, they will stay at 100%!

CH2S3 3
SUMMER – This season is amazing!

How Many Choppa’s?

Thanks to LootLake.Info we are able to see how many Choppa spawns there are exactly around the map.

In total there are only nine Choppa spawns around the Fortnite map!

Major POIs

First, we are going to highlight all of the Choppa spawns at some of the major POIs in Season 3.

READ MORE: Fortnite Misty Meadows: POI Guide – Chest Spawns, Loot, Rotates, and More!

The POIs that Choppa’s are located at are:

  • The Authority
  • Rickety Rig
  • The Fortilla
  • Sweaty Sands
  • Misty Meadows
  • Frenzy Farm

We will post all of the exact locations of these Choppa spawns below, thanks to LootLake.Info.

READ MORE: Fortnite Sweaty Sands: POI Guide – Chest Spawns, Ziplines, Loot, and More!

The Authority

Authoirty Choppa

Helipad located on top of the main building.

Frenzy Farm

Frenzy Farm Choppa

Located just outside the POI.

Misty Meadows

Misty Choppa 1

Just north at the house on the lake.

Sweaty Sands

Sweaty Sands Choppa 1

Slightly south of the POI.

The Fortilla

Fortilla Choppa Spawn

Helipad on the main building.

Rickety Rig

Rig Choppa Spawn

One of the main buildings with the attached helipad.

CLICK HERE TO SHOP FOR V-BUCKS!

Other Spawns

Not only are Choppa’s located at the main POIs around the map, they are also spotted at some other locations.

READ MORE: Fortnite Catty Corner: POI Guide – Chest Spawns, Kit, Mythic Weapons, and More!

They can be seen at the following locations.

  • The Yacht
  • Weather Station above Catty Corner
  • Weather Station north of Frenzy Farm

Here are some images of the remaining three Choppa spawns.

The Yacht

Yacht Choppa 1

South helipad of the POI.

Weather Station north of Frenzy

WS N Choppa

Located on helipad.

Weather Station above Catty Corner

WS S Choppa 1

Also located on helipad.

READ MORE: Fortnite New Location Guide: Lazy Lake! – Map Changes, Landing Spots, Rotations and More!

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon