Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Week 9 Challenges - Midas, Leaked Challenges, Rewards & more

This past week Fortnite released the next set of agent challenges for Chapter 2 Season 2, as Epic Games has changed up their model of the weekly challenges.

This season we are getting agent-specific challenges every two weeks for all the battle pass skins!

Completing each agent’s challenges will grant us the Ghost or Shadow variant of that skin.

Last week was Skye's week eight challenges, so with the coming week approaching; what can we expect out of week nine?

Let's dive in!

Release

There was a hidden message at the beginning of the season with the Deadpool challenges, that stated Epic Games will release all challenges on Thursdays.

KING - Midas is the head of the Agency!

To be more specific, Thursdays at around 10:00 EST is when we can expect the week six challenges to roll out on all servers!

Any Leaks?

As of now, we do not have any information about the next set of challenges for Fortnite.

TOUCH OF GOLD - Midas sure is a clever fellow!

Since this is the first week of agent Midas challenges, expect some missions centred around his hideout location, which is the Agency.

Rewards

If you complete all of the challenges for both weeks nine and ten, you will be able to choose one of the two different variants for Midas

