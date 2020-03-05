header decal
05 Mar 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Week 3 challenges LEAKED early - Deadpool challenges for week 3 and 4 revealed

The weekly Deadpool challenges have been leaked early! Week 3 and 4 look tough...

Week 3 Deadpool challenges

Week 4 Deadpool challenges

Epic games work hard... but data miners work harder.

Yet again Fortnite data miners have been digging into the battle royale's files to find out the weekly challenges earlier than everyone else.

With new challenges dropping every Thursday and special Deadpool-themed challenges every Friday there is ALOT to reveal.

Week 3 Deadpool challenges

Here's what you will have to do for week 3's Deadpool challenges.

  • Players will have to find Deadpool's plunger (hidden somewhere in HQ)
  • Players will have to destroy toilets scattered around the map

Week 4 Deadpool challenges

Here's what you will have to do for week 4's Deadpool challenges.

  • Players will have to find Deadpool's Katana (hidden somewhere in HQ)
  • Players will have to deal 10,000 damage to opponent's structures
