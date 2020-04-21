Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Week 10 Challenges – Midas, Leaked Challenges, Rewards & more

The last agent on our season challenge list is Midas, so what can we expect to see this week?

Since the announcement that the next Fortnite season, Chapter 2 Season 3 is going to be delayed for an extra month.

Players all over the world are wondering how Epic Games is going to keep the game fresh for the next little while.

The final week of scheduled challenges is set to release this week, with it being centered around Midas.

Let’s take a look at all the challenges!

Golden Boy

There was a hidden message at the beginning of the season with the Deadpool challenges, that stated Epic Games will release all challenges on Thursdays.

MIDAS – Which variant are you going to choose?

So, keep your eyes peeled this coming Thursday as this is when Midas’s second set of challenges is going to release for players.

These are also the last set of challenges we know about on the in-game battle pass menu, but Epic Games has stated they are going to be adding more soon!

Week 9 Challenges

Below are all the challenges players have had time to complete since they released last week.

Perhaps the next wave of challenges is going to be relatively similar to the ones we already have access too. So check them out below!

Search chests in different named locations (0/6)

Deal damage to players with sniper rifles (0/300)

Upgrade a weapon to legendary rarity at an upgrade bench (0/1)

Search a llama, legendary chest or supply drop (0/1)

Deal damage to a Choppa with a passenger or pilot inside (0/100)

Collect XP coins (0/5)

Carry a giant pink teddy bear found in Risky Reels 100 meters (0/100)

Search Midas’ golden llama between a junk yard, gas station and an RV campsite (0/1)

Gather intel during Spy Games operation matches (0/10)

Earn survival, combat or scavenger gold medals (0/3)

Rewards

Once players have completed the two weeks of challenges for Midas, they will be able to choose which variant they will unlock.

GHOST – The ghost variant is our preference!

Be careful however, the same rule that has applied for every agent before is the same yet again.

Once you choose a variant, you will not be able to revert your choice and get access to the other one. So choose wisely!