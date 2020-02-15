Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Weapons We Want To See Vaulted!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is coming next week – bringing with it a load more weapons

Epic Games took some drastic action in the current season, removing the entire weapon pool and starting over with the basics.

However, going into the new season, some items should not come with us to Chapter 2 Season 2.

Here are the weapons we want to see replaced or removed entirely in Chapter 2.

Grey Variants of Weapons

Please Epic, we do not need this in the game!

Grey weapon variants were standard in Fortnite during the earlier seasons back in 2017/2018. Before Chapter 2, there were no grey variants of any weapon in the game, the lowest variety we had was green!

Although the damage statistics are not overwhelming terrible for all grey variants, except for the grey Pump Shotgun which does 70 body damage.

Just the thought of having a grey item in your inventory is one of the most defeating moments in Fortnite.

With so many variants of weapons, isn’t the worse one a bit too much?

Floppers

NO More Fishing!!

One of the key additions to Chapter 2 Season 1, was the ability to fish throughout the map.

With rivers running through every POI, there are so many fishing holes for players to stock up on Floppers. However, this is where players are finding the most problems with them.

Floppers are seen as one of the most essential items in Fortnite right now, especially during competitive matches.

The ability to set back in a storm during the closing moments of a match while eating Floppers, is a bit ridiculous.

Limiting the amount you can carry to 2, or removing them altogether is something that would improve Fortnite drastically!

Grey, Green, and Blue Burst Assault Rifle

Undoubtedly one of the worst weapons in Fortnite right now!

The burst assault rifle is one that has been in and out of Fortnite for quite some time now.

Although this variant is different than the one we were used to from previous Fortnite seasons; it is still awful to use for most players.

The rarer variants of the burst, are seen as some of the best weapons in the game, however.

The lower rarity ones, do not have a high enough fire rate/damage output to justify them being in the game next season.