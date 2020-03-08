Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 UPDATE: Legacy Controls GONE next update

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 UPDATE: Legacy Cont...

Xbox Game of the Year Contenders: Halo Infinite, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Doom Eternal & more

Xbox Game of the Year Contenders: Halo Infinite...

Rainbow 6 Siege: Void Edge and Year 5 will bring major changes

Rainbow 6 Siege: Void Edge and Year 5 will brin...

Xbox Series X Controller Update: Specs, Patents and more

Xbox Series X Controller Update: Specs, Patents...

PUBG Mobile Season 12: Royale Pass Skins LEAKED! – release date, update 1.17.0 live

PUBG Mobile Season 12: Royale Pass Skins LEAKED...

PUBG Mobile Season 12 COUNTDOWN: Release date, Rewards, Weapons, Vehicles, Cosmetics, Update 1.17.0 live, Anniversary, Skins, Map, Amusement Park, Hardcore, Death Replay, Royale Pass, Leaks, Trailer & more!

PUBG Mobile Season 12 COUNTDOWN: Release date, ...

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Start Date Update 1.17.0: Royale Pass, Weapons, Vehicles, Cosmetics, Anniversary, Skins, Map, Royale Pass, Leaks, Trailer, Colour Blind mode & more!

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Start Date Update 1.17.0:...

Xbox Series X: Rumoured & Exclusive Titles – Rainbow Six Quarantine, Watch Dogs Legion, Halo Infinite & more

Xbox Series X: Rumoured & Exclusive Titles...

FIFA 21 Demo: Release Date, trailer, features, Ultimate Team, Volta & more

FIFA 21 Demo: Release Date, trailer, features, ...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, How to Enter, Bugha, Tfue & Everything you need to know about Epic’s event!

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, How...

Breath of the Wild 2 Leak: Gameplay changes, Playable Zelda DLC & Latest release date news

Breath of the Wild 2 Leak: Gameplay changes, Pl...

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, Playable Zelda, Multiplayer Co-Op, Switch & everything else we know

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: Traile...

PlayStation 5: Games rumoured to be at Sony’s PS5 Reveal Event – Latest news, Rumours, Speculations & more

PlayStation 5: Games rumoured to be at SonyR...

PS5 Pre-order Guide: Graphics, Launch titles, New games & more

PS5 Pre-order Guide: Graphics, Launch titles, N...

F1 2020 Game: Release date, gameplay, trailer, historic content, cars, tracks, predictions, story, F2, career mode, team performance, DAS, winter testing, R&D, setups and everything you need to know

F1 2020 Game: Release date, gameplay, trailer, ...

Madden 21: Will NCAA College Football return as more than Face of the Franchise?

Madden 21: Will NCAA College Football return as...

Fortnite News Season 12

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 UPDATE: Legacy Controls GONE next update

Epic Games schedules removal of setting which proved problematic for some players

by Ramzi Musa Mar 8, 2020

Epic Games have announced that the legacy controls of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will be gone come 13th of March. Great news for some we’re sure, but why this decision – and why now?

To recap – Legacy controls offered aim assist to gamepad users as they were typically less accurate and slower than those playing on PC, with a keyboard and mouse.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!

Being able to react quickly is a core element to victory – every millisecond makes a difference not only with Fortnite, but a host of other games too.

Legacy Removal March 13th Announcement
THE IDES OF MARCH: Legacy Look Controls are on the way out

The decision to remove was needed because some players figured out a way to track players through walls, smoke and other barriers.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Shadow vs Ghost LTM LEAKED!

The tweet also reads that players can retain their Legacy sensitivities – so there’s a silver lining for those accustomed to using the setting.

fortnite season 2 chapter 2
LASTING LEGACY: The change may prove divisive for players

But let’s see how players react to the new changes on March 13th, keep checking in for all the latest on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2!

Written by Ramzi Musa

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.