Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 UPDATE: Legacy Controls GONE next update

Epic Games schedules removal of setting which proved problematic for some players

Epic Games have announced that the legacy controls of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will be gone come 13th of March. Great news for some we’re sure, but why this decision – and why now?

To recap – Legacy controls offered aim assist to gamepad users as they were typically less accurate and slower than those playing on PC, with a keyboard and mouse.

Being able to react quickly is a core element to victory – every millisecond makes a difference not only with Fortnite, but a host of other games too.

THE IDES OF MARCH: Legacy Look Controls are on the way out

The decision to remove was needed because some players figured out a way to track players through walls, smoke and other barriers.

The tweet also reads that players can retain their Legacy sensitivities – so there’s a silver lining for those accustomed to using the setting.

LASTING LEGACY: The change may prove divisive for players

But let’s see how players react to the new changes on March 13th, keep checking in for all the latest on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2!