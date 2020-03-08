Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 UPDATE: Legacy Controls GONE next update
Epic Games schedules removal of setting which proved problematic for some players
Epic Games have announced that the legacy controls of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will be gone come 13th of March. Great news for some we’re sure, but why this decision – and why now?
To recap – Legacy controls offered aim assist to gamepad users as they were typically less accurate and slower than those playing on PC, with a keyboard and mouse.
Being able to react quickly is a core element to victory – every millisecond makes a difference not only with Fortnite, but a host of other games too.
The decision to remove was needed because some players figured out a way to track players through walls, smoke and other barriers.
The tweet also reads that players can retain their Legacy sensitivities – so there’s a silver lining for those accustomed to using the setting.
But let’s see how players react to the new changes on March 13th, keep checking in for all the latest on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2!