Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Season 12 Theme! Release Date, Battle Pass, Trailer, Leaks and more!

In late November Epic revealed it’s extension plan for Season 1 of Chapter 2, which means we are likely to see Season 2 of Chapter 2 in early February.

Each season that was launched in Chapter 1 came with a new theme, such as Space, Super Heroes, Pirates … you get the gist.

RealSport is here to predict all the possible themes Chapter 2 Season 2 could bring to its Fortnite fans.

What themes would we like to see?

The evolution of Fornite Battle Royale really has been something spectacular to witness, with so many new additions, changes and events that the community has been apart of.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Mixer streamer Ninja pleads for more Mobility in Season 12 – Chapter Season 2!

Season X saw the Fortnite world as we know it get quite literally swallowed by a black hole and disappear, for only Chapter 2 to commence.

The Blackhole that changed the Fortnite world forever

Chapter 2 brought back the simplicity that so many fans had been asking for – after ten seasons all the new additions that had been brought to the Battle Royale had all became overwhelming and far too complex.

So what would the RealSport team like to see in Season 2 of Chapter 2?

Previous themes!

Season 1 – Theme = NONE

Season 2 – Theme = Medieval

Season 3 -Theme = Space

Season 4 – Theme = Super Heroes

Season 5 – Theme = Worlds Collide

Season 6 – Theme = Halloween

Season 7 – Theme = Winter

Season 8 – Theme = Pirates

Season 9 – Theme = Future

Season X – Theme = Time

Chapter 2

Season 1 – Theme = New World

Season 2 – Theme = ?

Could Chapter 2 Season 2 see the theme of Content Creators? With the famous Mixer streamer Ninja having been rewarded his own skin, is there now the possibility that we see Season 2 be the season of IRL Fortnite players.

Ninjas very own Fortnite Skin

How good would it be to see a Timthetatman or a CourageJD Skin! Earthquake warnings, please.

Oh and not to forget to mention DrLupo …

Some of the biggest Fortnite Streamers

Let us know down below what you think to this concept of a Fortnite Creator Season, it keeps simplicity and would definitely bring in a lot of mula (MONEY) for EPIC.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Is The End of Pleasant Park near? New Season 12 event could DESTROY iconic POI!

However, it could cause some upset if some content creators did not receive skins.