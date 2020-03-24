Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Oro Challenge Guide – How To, Challenges, Rewards, Season 12 & more

The latest cosmetic in Fortnite has a unique set of challenges as well!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is well underway now, but the latest season in Fortnite’s saga is slowly but surely coming to a close on April 30.

Hopefully, we do not get any delays (as we did multiple times last season).

Challenges have always been a big part of Fortnite’s focus on their battle royale, and it seems they are taking an extra step this season with challenges.

The latest set to be leaked is for a skin that has been teased for quite some time now.

Oro is an unreleased skin, but it appears data miners were able to uncover a lot about him, so take a look below.

Oro has been an unreleased Fortnite cosmetic for a few months now, it seems that he was leaked during Chapter 2 Season 1 but was never released.

GOLD – Oro was rumoured to be apart of season-ending event!

Towards the end of last season, many fans suspected that Oro was going to be one of the battle pass skins and also have a pivotal role in the season-ending event.

While we know that both of these rumours were debunked, we can still speculate that Oro is more than just a regular cosmetic skin. Oro’s all gold appearance matches the “gold” theme of the current season, with the tier 100 battle pass skin Midas also being gold.

As for the release date of Oro, we do not know as of yet. With the leaked challenges being found within the minor Fortnite update today, we can suspect that Oro is going to release tonight or sometime this week.

Challenges

Leaked by creditable Fortnite data miner HYPEX, they uncovered a full set of challenges for Oro.

AWAKEN? Could the name of the challenges mean anything?

This comes as a surprise, as the only characters to receive challenge sets this season were the battle pass skins; so perhaps Oro is more than just a regular skin.

We go over the full list of challenges and rewards below:

Assist teammates with Eliminations (10)

Play a game with a friend (10)

Deal damage to opponents (1000)

Collect medals (40)

Rewards

Completing any two of these challenges will grant you with a special Oro themed weapon wrap.

Completing “ALL CHALLENGES” will reward the player with a special Oro pickaxe!

With the above challenges, completing each of them will also reward the player with 100,000 XP per challenge!

